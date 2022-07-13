LeBron James Attempts To Clarify Unhinged Comments About Brittney Griner And America

LeBron James has attempted to walk back his recent comments about Brittney Griner and America.

The Los Angeles Lakers star recently went mega-viral when discussing the WNBA star imprisoned in Russia on “The Shop,” and he foolishly said, “Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a Tuesday night tweet, LeBron told his followers, “My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome.”

My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 13, 2022

I’m pretty sure LeBron meant “emotionally alone” and not “emotionally along” because that makes no sense, but either way, this tweet doesn’t help the situation.

He’s essentially trying to still argue that Griner might be justified in feeling like she doesn’t want to return to America.

You know what LeBron should have done? He should have apologized, said he should have chosen his words much more carefully and he’s optimistic Griner will be home soon.

If the four-time NBA champion had said that, I would have at least respected his response to the outrage. Instead, he’s trying to shift the blame and then still claim Griner might be feeling a certain kind of way about America not immediately getting her out.

Finally, I want Griner back ASAP, but some of the people online are insane. Do they really think we’re going to send in Delta Force to get in a gun battle with Russian forces to free her? That’s an insane take that shouldn’t be treated seriously.

Everyone take a deep breath, relax and I promise it will eventually get figured out.