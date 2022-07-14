Enes Kanter Freedom Says LeBron James Is ‘Free To Leave’ America After Brittney Griner Comments

Enes Kanter Freedom dropped the mic on LeBron James with a Wednesday night tweet.

LeBron kicked up a storm when he appeared to suggest in a promo for “The Shop” that WNBA star Brittney Griner would be justified in not wanting to return to America after being arrested in Russia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LeBron James Makes Insane Comments About Brittney Griner And America https://t.co/SFX6TrwKi5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2022

Well, that didn’t sit well with the former Boston Celtics center, and he tweeted that the four-time NBA champion is “free to leave” or “exchange” himself for Griner.

You call it a step back, we call this a walk back. You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her. Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted. https://t.co/RG28O6co1E pic.twitter.com/QqpPuLrB72 — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 13, 2022

Props to Kanter Freedom for dropping a bomb on LeBron James’ ridiculous comment. For those of you who haven’t seen it, you can watch it below.

LeBron has since attempted to clarify his comments about Griner, but he didn’t really do anything other than make the situation worse.

LeBron James Attempts To Clarify Crazy Comments About America And Brittney Griner https://t.co/pMq6CgPvw8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2022

The reality of the situation is that it was an incredibly boneheaded thing to say when he suggested she might feel like returning to America after she wasn’t immediately rescued.

My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 13, 2022

America might not be perfect but we’re damn sure the greatest country on the planet. That much isn’t up for debate! If LeBron thinks we’re a bad place, I hear North Korea is lovely this time of year!