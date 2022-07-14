Editorial

Enes Kanter Freedom Says LeBron James Is ‘Free To Leave’ America After Brittney Griner Comments

LeBron James (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Enes Kanter Freedom dropped the mic on LeBron James with a Wednesday night tweet.

LeBron kicked up a storm when he appeared to suggest in a promo for “The Shop” that WNBA star Brittney Griner would be justified in not wanting to return to America after being arrested in Russia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that didn’t sit well with the former Boston Celtics center, and he tweeted that the four-time NBA champion is “free to leave” or “exchange” himself for Griner.

Props to Kanter Freedom for dropping a bomb on LeBron James’ ridiculous comment. For those of you who haven’t seen it, you can watch it below.

LeBron has since attempted to clarify his comments about Griner, but he didn’t really do anything other than make the situation worse.

The reality of the situation is that it was an incredibly boneheaded thing to say when he suggested she might feel like returning to America after she wasn’t immediately rescued.

America might not be perfect but we’re damn sure the greatest country on the planet. That much isn’t up for debate! If LeBron thinks we’re a bad place, I hear North Korea is lovely this time of year!