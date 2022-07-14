Former First Round NFL Pick Rashard Anderson Dead At 45

Former NFL player Rashard Anderson has died.

The former first round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2000 and Jackson State star passed away at the age of 45, according to NFL.com. The cause of death isn't known at this time.

Jackson State vice president/director of athletics Ashley Robinson released the following statement in reaction to his death:

Today is a sad day for the JSU family. Rashard was one of the best players in the history of our football program and an outstanding person. He attended our spring football game in April and was excited about the program returning to championship status. Rashard will always be remembered by Jackson State University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.

It’s absolutely crazy to me how many deaths we’ve had recently in the world of football over the past several months. Just earlier Thursday, it was announced Oregon player Spencer Webb died at the age of 22.

Now, a former Carolina Panthers player is dead at the age of 45. The sport has been hit incredibly hard.

Many of you probably don’t remember Anderson because his NFL career only lasted a couple seasons after he was a first round pick in 2000.

He was suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, and he was never able to recover. Now, at the age of 45, Anderson has passed on to the other side.

So sorry to hear about the death of former 1st-round Carolina Panthers draft pick Rashard Anderson, who was picked #23 overall in 2000 and played for the team that season and in 2001.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.