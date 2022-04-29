The NFL Honors Dwayne Haskins With A Moment Of Silence Before The Draft

The NFL pulled off a classy move Thursday night in honor of Dwayne Haskins.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed at the age of 24 in Florida in early April after being struck by multiple vehicles, and his death shocked and stunned fans around the world of football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prior to the draft getting underway Thursday night in Las Vegas, the NFL held a moment of silence in honor of the former Ohio State star. You can watch the touching moment below.

A moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sYnFVva68K — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

I know a moment of silence isn’t much, but it does go to show how shocking Haskins’ death was at the age of 24. He should have decades of life ahead of him.

Instead, it all came to a very tragic and horrific end one early morning in Florida. His death was a very unfortunate reminder that life is fragile.

At any moment, your ticket could get punched. It’s a tough thing to say or think about, but it’s true.

We’ve seen a lot of great tributes to Haskins since his death, and the NFL holding a moment of silence for him before the draft was a classy gesture.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Haskins’ family and friends during this difficult time.