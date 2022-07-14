Zach Wilson’s Mom Lisa Tells People To ‘Stop Calling’ Her Friends After Sexual Rumors About Her Son Surface

Zach Wilson’s mom Lisa wants people to stop trying to contact her friends!

The New York Jets quarterback has been at the center of a media firestorm ever since his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile alleged he had sexual relations with his mom's best friend.

Ever since, people have been on the hunt to identify who the unnamed woman might be, and Lisa wants that to stop!

“My friends are freaking amazing. By the way, stop calling my friends. You’re annoying them,” Lisa said on Instagram when addressing the insanity of the situation, according to Outkick.

You can watch her full comments in the video below.

I hate to be the guy to break it to Lisa, but I don’t think people are going to stop! This is the biggest story in the NFL right now.

People have already forgotten about Baker Mayfield thanks to the chaos caused by Gile’s allegation about the young NFL star hooking up with his mom’s best friend!

Even Colin Cowherd said he attempted to find out who the woman is! Again, the story is taking America by storm!

Bruh Colin Cowherd wildlin 😭😭😭😭 Colin:”For about 15 minutes last night the only thing I cared about was what did Zach Wilson mom best friend looked like” Joy:”I’m sure internet sleuth will find it” Colin:”Nope! Nobody could because I looked” pic.twitter.com/Gwew652edy — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 12, 2022

Will we ever find out who the alleged woman is? I don’t know, but Lisa telling people to stop contacting her friends isn’t going to slow anyone down at all. That much I can promise you for sure!