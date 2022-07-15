Newsmax Host Presses Jim Jordan On 10-Year-Old Rape Victim, Rape Exceptions

Newsmax host Shaun Kraisman pressed Rep. Jim Jordan about the Ohio Republican’s claim that a story about an impregnated 10-year-old rape victim was false.

Jordan called the story of the rape victim a “lie” after Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told Fox News that his office received no evidence that a child had been impregnated by rape and forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion. The representative deleted his tweet after authorities arrested and charged 27-year-old Gershon Fuentes, who allegedly confessed to raping the victim on two separate occasions.

Kraisman asked Jordan for his impression of the story, as well as media coverage. Jordan said Friday that he never “doubted” the child’s story, but rather President Joe Biden’s account.

“We didn’t apologize because we never doubted the child’s story, what we doubted was Joe Biden’s. And frankly, on history, that’s usually a good thing to do,” Jordan said. “If this illegal immigrant did this terrible crime, of course he needs to face the fullest possible punishment that he can. We never doubted the young child’s story, what we doubted was Joe Biden’s story about this.”

The host asked Jordan if pregnant rape victims should be forced to carry the unborn child to term or if laws limiting abortion should provide an exception for rape and incest. The congressman answered that it is a state’s decision to determine such exceptions. (RELATED: Man Who Allegedly Raped 10-Year-Old Girl Who Got An Abortion Was In The Country Illegally)

“This is a question that is straight on the Supreme Court decision,” he said. “This is a question that the legislatures in their respective states will answer. I’m just as pro-life as you can be, we want to protect the unborn children. But in this situation, you’re talking about a 10-year-old. That is a question for legislatures in their respective states. That’s exactly what the Dobbs decision said and that’s where the people’s representatives should make that decision in their state legislatures.”

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who shared the story with the press, is reportedly being disciplined for violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). HIPAA protects patients’ sensitive medical information from being shared without their consent.