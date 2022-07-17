All Secret Service Text Messages Subpoenaed By Jan 6 Committee

Democratic California Rep. Zoe Lofgren told ABC “This Week” host Martha Raddatz on Sunday that the January 6 committee needs all text messages sent by Secret Service agents on January 5 and 6, 2021.

Raddatz cited a Monmouth University poll that found that the House select committee’s investigation of January 6 has not changed many minds about the events at the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, in a clip of her interview with Lofgren shared on Twitter. “More than 55 million people have watched some part of the committee proceedings,” Lofgren told Raddatz, “But in the end, it’s an obligation to do our job that is motivating us.”

Investigators need all of the texts sent by members of Secret Service “to get the full picture” of what occurred before and during the Capitol attack, Jan. 6 Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren tells @MarthaRaddatz. “We expect to get them by this Tuesday.” https://t.co/LlvlJ0yXzD pic.twitter.com/a07jc3Z8IM — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 17, 2022

Late Friday, the committee subpoenaed the Secret Service for text messages from January 5 and 6 that Lofgren reportedly believed were erased, according to Raddatz. “The Secret Service said that was part of a planned system migration and none of the messages were pertinent to the investigation. Do you believe that’s true?” Raddatz asked Lofgren.

Lofgren said that the committee was in "shock," when they heard some of the texts had been deleted, but was told that the department said that the reports were not true, according to the clip. She noted that the committee expects all pertinent texts by Tuesday.

“We need all the texts from the 5 and the 6 of January,” Lofgren reiterated, “I was shocked to hear that they didn’t back up their data before they reset their iPhones. That’s crazy. I don’t know why that would be. But we need to get this information to get the full picture.”