Dude In His Underwear Caught Sneaking Through Background Of CNBC Live Shot While Dogs Barking

During a live shot on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” from the home of asset manager Karen Firestone, dogs were barking continuously followed by an unidentified man in his underwear walking through the background.

“I see we have dogs as guests joining us, we appreciate that. Dog days of summer,” host Andrew Ross Sorkin said, who maintained a lighthearted demeanor the entire time, according to video obtained by Fox News. “Dogs of the Dow,” co-host Joe Kernen chimed in.

Wait for it 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ld9Cy5Fu1J — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) July 18, 2022

“Don’t be sorry, you know we love this,” Sorkin said in reply to Firestone’s apology for the barking dogs. “This is a live show, that’s what we enjoy.” (RELATED: Martin Brundle Mistakes Paulo Banchero For Patrick Mahomes During Incredibly Awkward Interview)

Shortly after the dogs started barking, a nearly naked man quickly walked through the live shot. It is not clear if either the hosts or Firestone were aware of this in real time as they played it cool and continued the interview about the economy.

When that Taco Bell from the night before catches up to you @BarstoolFinance pic.twitter.com/v1t3E5ii6A — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 18, 2022

