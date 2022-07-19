Elizabeth Hurley Holds Firm To Her MILF Status In A Sparkly Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Fifty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Hurley is oozing MILF status in a very sparkly dress with a plunging neckline, and her 2.4 million Instagram followers are loving it.

Hurley posted a short video clip to her Instagram page Tuesday, tantalizing fans with her glitzy gown that showed off her cleavage and incredibly fit physique. “Playtime,” Hurley wrote as the caption to the post. She continued to strike various poses, giving fans a good view of her elaborately designed gown while seemingly enjoying her time in front of the camera.

Hurley didn’t seem shy about putting it all out there while she teased the camera. She leaned back over the bar, played with and tusseled her hair and gave the camera a very good look at the plunging neckline of her dress.

Hurley continued moving and posing around the bar in a colorful pink room that showcased an abundance of alcohol. She kept repositioning herself as she playfully moved about in her stunning outfit.

Celebrity makeup artist Sandy Linter added her comment to Hurley’s incredible post by referencing her role in the movie “Bedazzled”from 2000. “Ok I’m dazzled 💕,” Linter wrote.

The glitz and sparkle gave the outfit a flirty, fun energy, and Hurley’s flawless skin and perfectly applied cosmetics added an unexplainable youthful energy that most women her age simply can’t match.