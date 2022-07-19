Jim Harbaugh Says People Need ‘The Courage To Let The Unborn Be Born’

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said he believes “in having the courage to let the unborn be born” at pro-life event Sunday.

Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah were both keynote speakers at the Plymouth Right to Life dinner and auction at the Inn at St. John’s in Plymouth. The theme of the dinner was “We Were Made to be Courageous.”

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” Harbaugh said. “I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me.”

“In God’s plan, each unborn human truly has a future filled with potential, talent, dreams and love. I have living proof in my family, my children, and the many thousands that I’ve coached that the unborn are amazing gifts from God to make this world a better place,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh’s wife, Sarah, spoke about how her childhood helped form her pro-life views. (RELATED: University Of Michigan Accidentally Sends Email ‘Committing’ To The ‘Advancement’ Of Anti-Semitism)

“From an early age, my mom and dad would go to a Planned Parenthood and pray,” Sarah said. “I feel my mom was a big influence for me, both my parents talked about protecting the unborn.”

Plymouth Right to Life raised $44,000 through the auction. The auction sold Michigan football memorabilia and dinner with the Harbaughs, among other things.