Ivana Trump Laid To Rest In A Gold Casket

Seventy-three-year-old Ivana Trump was laid to rest Wednesday in New York City in a gold casket.

Her family gathered for the funeral service at St. Vincent Ferrer Church on the Upper East Side with roughly 100 of Ivana’s dearest loved ones in attendance to say their final goodbyes, according to Daily Mail. She was remembered with a series of eulogies, and onlookers watched as her gold casket made its trip to her final resting place. Former President Donald Trump, former first lady Melania Trump and their 16-year-old son Barron were in attendance, the outlet reported.

Ivana Trump’s children, also in attendance, described their late mother as being the “embodiment of the American dream,” according to the Daily Mail. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump reportedly took turns speaking about their deep loss and shared memories of their mother.

A massive spread of luxurious flowers was reportedly lined up alongside candles that flickered throughout the room. Next to Ivana’s casket was her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, according to Daily Mail.

“She was a trailblazer to men and women alike. My mother once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels. She taught us how to spear fish and then cook what we caught. My mom expanded our minds,” Ivanka reportedly said. Speaking about the influence her mother had on her life, she continued, “Growing up, my mother didn’t tell me a woman could do anything she wanted to – she showed me,” according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Crew Member From ‘Law & Order Organized Crime’ Shot And Killed)

“She was a force of nature, could beat any man down the slopes, any woman on the runway,” Eric said, according to Daily Mail.

Donald Trump did not take the podium to speak about his first wife, the outlet reported.

New York City, Palm Beach and European socialites attended the service with their invitations in hand, ready to present to the Secret Service agents and police officers that guarded the doors and lined the streets, according to Daily Mail. Police barricades were installed between Lexington Avenue and East 65th and 66th, according to Daily Mail.

Ivana Trump died as a result of blunt impact injuries and was found at the stairs in her Manhattan home Friday, according to The Guardian.