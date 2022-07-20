Sports Illustrated Model Brooks Nader Rocks Jaw-Dropping Swimwear

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader rocked some jaw-dropping swimwear in a clip from a fashion show shared to her Instagram account Tuesday.

The outfit she so confidently wore while she strutted her stuff is simply one of a kind. Nader, a 25-year-old Lebanese-American supermodel, wowed her fans and followers with the outstanding outfit that effortlessly left a lasting impression. The swimwear was a two-toned masterpiece that might not be very practical for the beach but was perfectly-suited for the runway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader)

Nader stunned with her fit physique, flawless skin and a stylish swimming outfit that was likely never-before seen by many of her fans. The top of her swimwear featured full-sleeved arms and was effectively worn as a very short, water-proof crop top. It was beige in color and gave the subtle illusion of showing skin despite it fully covering her arms and her chest area.

The model definitely knew how to work it and paused ever so briefly to intentionally toss her hair. Of course, the moment she lifted her arms to her head, the short-cropped fabric moved with her, giving fans a peekaboo glimpse of the bottom of her chest. (RELATED: Lisa Rinna Strikes A Daring Pose In Designer Underwear)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader)

There was a thick, bold, horizontal line that overtook the majority of the top of her swimsuit and added a stylistic element, while also providing additional coverage for her upper body.

The bikini bottoms were solid black in color and thinly cut, allowing more skin to show than a boy-cut bikini bottom.

Nader stopped to blow a kiss to fans and added a fun caption to her post. “STILL NOT OVER IT @si_swimsuit 🤍🤍,” she wrote.