EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Haley Becomes Latest Republican To Endorse Dr. Oz

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is endorsing Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, she told the Daily Caller on Thursday.

Oz, a former heart surgeon and daytime TV show host, is facing off against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the November election to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Statewide and national Republicans have coalesced around Oz in the aftermath of his nail-biter primary win over Bridgewater CEO David McCormick. With an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Oz was able to overcome concerns from some conservatives that he is left-wing on social issues like abortion and sex changes for minors.

“Dr. Oz is a surgeon, innovator — and above all — a conservative leader who will stand up for the people of Pennsylvania. He’ll stop the damage being done by Biden and the progressives in DC. A Republican majority hinges on Pennsylvania and Dr. Oz is the key to winning the Senate,” Haley said in a statement to the Daily Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Haley To Announce Major Endorsement In House Race GOP Has Targeted For Pickup)

In addition to endorsements from every Republican member of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, Oz boasts support from Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has already booked $8 million in ad buys in Pennsylvania, Politico reported, and is expected to spend more.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Ambassador Nikki Haley in this critical race. She’s a fearless leader who has never backed down in her commitment to the American people. With her support, we will work towards victory in November and restore prosperity to Pennsylvania.,” Oz said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

Polls show Fetterman running six and nine points ahead of Oz in a race that could decide control of the Senate. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and has mostly conducted his general election campaign remotely.

Haley has endorsed 44 candidates in the 2021-22 election cycle through her political action committee, Stand for America PAC. Stand for America PAC has raised nearly $13 million during the 2021-22 election cycle, Federal Election Commission records show, and has more than $3.2 million on hand.