Fans Concerned For Britney Spears After She Posts Multiple Nude Photos In One Hour

Fans of Britney Spears were baffled and concerned after the star posted multiple nude photographs to her Instagram in a one hour period Thursday.

Spears posted four times, one right after the other, with multiple images in each. The one common feature to each post was the fact that Spears was practically nude in every single photograph. Her captions made mention that she had just landed in London, and she proceeded to post a series of snaps in curious poses. While some fans did show support for her carefree spirit, several others expressed worry for the star.

Spears lay sprawled out on her hotel bed wearing nothing more than tiny leopard print underwear as she rolled around on the bed and struck various poses for the camera.

Worried fans chimed in on the comments section of her posts. “I don’t think she’s okay,” wrote one fan. “I don’t think she’s been ok in decades. Where’s her husband helping her…,” said another.

Other comments included; “..honestly what are you doing?” and “Bruh get your wife phone my guy. She trippin again. 🤦🏾‍♂️.”(RELATED: Britney Spears Opens Up About Battle With Depression And Then Deletes Post)

Some came forward with calls to action, such as one comment that read, “Someone needs to protect her 😢.” Others wrote, “you scaring tf outta me 🤣,” as well as “Something up with her” and “GO LIVE AND TELL US YOU’RE OK.”

Other commentary included “Yikes” and “And people saying this is normal behaviour…. PLEASE 😩😩😩,” as well as “I am so sorry for you 🙁. Guys stop encouraging her please! She clearly needs help! 🙁🙁 #bekind,” and “sam take the internet away from your wife!”

Some of Spears’ fans questioned why she would resort to posting so many nude photos of herself and wrote messages including, “You’re so talented but why this?”

There were also some fans that were excited by her posts and encouraged Spears to freely express herself in any way she wants to.