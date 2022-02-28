Britney Spears Being Totally Nude On Instagram Is Normal Now Apparently

Britney Spears being totally nude on Instagram is a new normal now after she posted a bunch of new nude pictures and a video Monday on her social media account.

The 40-year-old pop singer didn’t cover up with a stitch of clothing in several photos and video on her social media account showing of her at the beach rolling around in the waves not wearing anything at all. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

She didn’t explain a whole lot about what was happening in the snaps and simply captioned the revealing posts with a series of rose emojis. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

The “Gimme More” hitmaker used three 2-3 diamond emojis on each photo to cover up the few parts of her body that otherwise would’ve shown her totally nude.

We at The Daily Caller decided not to embed the actual photos in this piece. But for those interested in seeing how far the “Toxic” hitmaker went it can be seen here.

At the time of this publication, the photos have remained on the site, and it is not the first time Spears has appeared to push the envelope with racy photos on social media. It has been happening a lot lately. The last time was in January, when she made a post that included photos of herself wearing nothing more than thigh-high socks, in frontal nude selfies in front of a mirror. She used a flower emoji, heart emoji and her arm to cover the rest of her naked body. The snaps can be seen here.

In September of 2021, the singer posted six totally nude photos on her social media, along with several topless shots. The photos remain on the site with more than 3.8 million likes despite them appearing to break its community guidelines.

Taking a look at Instagram’s nudity policy, under its section titled Community Guidelines, it states, in part, the following:

“We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” the statement read. “This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.”

“It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed,” the guidelines added. “Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”