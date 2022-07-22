Music Festival Reveals Country Music Star That Almost Got Canceled Will Be Headliner

Carolina Country Music Fest announced Friday that superstar Morgan Wallen will be headlining the June 2023 show.

Wallen will headline one night at the four-day Myrtle Beach party, WMBF News reported. The festival shared the news on its official Instagram.

Previous headliners for the festival include Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Jason Aldean, who all performed during the 2022 show, WMBF noted.

The announcement is the latest in a series of reasons Wallen has had to celebrate throughout 2022. He’s sold out his first ever stadium concert in record-breaking time. His album, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” spent the most weeks in the top 10 list of the Billboard Top 200 of any country music album in history.

All of Wallen’s latest singles hit the Number 1 spot on a range of charts. The most recent, “Wasted On You,” hit the leading spot after 40 weeks on the chart. (RELATED: ‘Sense Of Competition’: Luke Combs Details His Relationship With Morgan Wallen)

Despite being banned from the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, he went on to win the Album Of The Year award in 2022. If 2022 has shown us anything, it’s that Morgan Wallen is unstoppable.