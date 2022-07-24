Reality TV Star Dies Under Mysterious Conditions At Age 35

Melanie Rauscher, a contestant on Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid,” died under mysterious circumstances at the age of 35.

Her body was found at a residence in Prescott, Arizona where she was reportedly dog-sitting, TMZ reported. Her body was mysteriously found near cans of dust cleaner and she died while the homeowners were away on vacation, Corey Kasun, a representative of the Prescott Police Department, told to TMZ.

Rauscher’s body was found deceased on a bed in the guest room when the homeowners returned to their home July 17th, Kasun told TMZ. Several cans of compressed air were near her body, but it currently remains unclear whether or not Rauscher consumed any of the contents of the cans, TMZ reported.

There were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene, and police have confirmed they did not locate a suicide note or any form of drug paraphernalia during their investigation, the outlet continued. The dog was also located at the residence and was reportedly found to be in good health.

The Yavapai County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy of Rauscher’s body to determine the exact time and cause of her death, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Oprah Winfrey’s Father Dead At Age 88)

Rauscher appeared on “Naked and Afraid,” in 2013 and also appeared in the spinoff show “XL” in 2015. The reality TV star was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was 35 years old at the time of her death, according to The Sports Grail.

She is survived by her father Daniel T, her mother Catherine A Rauscher, and 3 siblings named Jeanette, Rebecca, and Alexis, according to The Sports Grail.