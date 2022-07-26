Founder Of A Children’s Gender Facility Cashed In On Puberty Blocker Consulting

The co-founder of a California-based gender facility designed for children cashed in on consulting for pharmaceutical companies that sell puberty blockers, according to multiple reports compiled by Breitbart News.

Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, the co-founder and medical director for the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital’s Child and Adolescent Gender Center, received money from multiple pharmaceutical companies that produce puberty blockers, Breitbart reported. Rosenthal received 98% more money than most endocrinologists in the U.S., according to a report from Care Dash, a medical expert review site that breaks down the financial compensation of healthcare providers.

Rosenthal received a total of $31,282 from three major pharmaceutical companies between 2015 and 2021, according to Care Dash.

The doctor took $14,335 from Hexal, specifically for Omnitrope, a drug that helps convert testosterone into estrogen. According to a separate report from Open Payments Data, Rosenthal received $3,685 from Hexal for consulting in 2018.

Rosenthal took an additional $11,503 from AbbVie for their off-label puberty blocker product “Lupron” during the 2015 to 2021 timeline.

The doctor also took $5,444 from Endo Pharmaceuticals for the puberty blocker Supprelin LA. According to ProPublica, in 2018, Rosenthal was the third highest-ranking doctor in the nation to accept money from Supprelin LA and fifth highest for receiving payments related to Omnitrope.

Endo Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie are both under investigation by the Texas Attorney General. The duo allegedly “advertised and promoted hormone (puberty) blockers for unapproved uses without disclosing the potential risks associated with these drugs to children and their parents,” according to Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton.

Rosenthal publicly advocates for “gender-affirming care.” In an interview with PBS “NewsHour,” Rosenthal claimed that access to cross-sex hormones decreases rates of depression and suicidal ideations among adolescents.

University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital’s Child and Adolescent Gender Center bills itself as an “advocacy and legal support” center for “transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive kids,” according to its website. The hospital claims that its efforts are “fully reversible” treatments that give “young people time to achieve greater self-awareness of their gender identity.”

