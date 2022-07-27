Lil Duval Airlifted To Hospital After Horrifying ATV Accident

Comedian Lil Duval was struck by a car while on his ATV in the Bahamas on Tuesday night and was airlifted to a hospital in Nassau for immediate surgery.

The 45-year-old posted a graphic video of himself shirtless and strapped to a gurney as he was being loaded into the aircraft to his Instagram page. The video showed him in a leg cast with bandages on his head, as well as his chest and arms.

“Somebody hit me in they car while I was on my 4 wheeler,” he wrote in the caption of his social media upload. “Now my leg broke and I gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery.”

Duval posted an additional two videos that showed his painful experiences at the hospital. One of the videos was particularly graphic, and showed three doctors standing over him while one painfully drilled into his damaged knee. The drill was seen entering the side of his exposed leg while he moaned in excruciating pain.

“They really drilling my knee bruh. Why they ain’t put me to sleep?” Duval wrote in the caption of the chilling video. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Dies After Walking Into Helicopter Blades)

“They putting a drill in my fucking knee bro, they putting a drill in my fucking knee. Shit. Oooh shit,” he said as he painfully narrated his horrifying experience. “Oh I’m living my best life,” he sang as he tried to distract himself from the sound of the drill.

Another video he posted was of a nurse praying over him and trying to give him strength to overcome the procedure.

Celebrities such as T.I., Ludacris and Jamie Foxx flooded Duval’s comments section on Instagram, sending their prayers and well wishes to the comedian during his time of need.