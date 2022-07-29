Kate Bedingfield Will Reportedly Remain At White House After Announcing July Departure

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, who was originally set to leave the administration at the end of July, reportedly reversed course after President Joe Biden asked her to stay on.

Bedingfield planned to step down in order “to spend more time with her husband and young children,” the White House originally said in early July. However, Biden and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain asked her to stay on, and she ultimately agreed, according to NBC News.

Bedingfield reportedly emailed her colleagues and noted that the new decision was “awesome” but “admittedly last-minute,” NBC News’ Mike Memoli tweeted.

“The work is too important and too energizing and I have a lot of gas left in the tank,” Bedingfield reportedly added in the email.

— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) July 29, 2022

Bedingfield has been Biden’s communications director for three years. Prior to that, she served on his 2020 presidential campaign as his deputy campaign manager. (RELATED: ‘Needs A New Comms Director’: White House Reporters Furious Over Delayed Communication)

Bedingfield would have been the latest in a long list of administration officials who have left the White House this year. Many of these departures have come from Vice President Kamala Harris’s office, though notable names from Biden’s office include former White House press secretary Jen Psaki and former senior advisor Cedric Richmond.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.