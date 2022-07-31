Deebo Samuel, 49ers Agree On Eight-Figure Contract Extension

The San Francisco 49ers agreed Sunday to a contract extension with their star wide receiver, Deebo Samuel.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, both sides agreed to a three-year extension up to $73.5MM with $58.1MM being totally guaranteed to the 26 year old.

The #49ers and star weapon Deebo Samuel worked for months and get it done. He lands a huge deal — 3 year extension worth $73.5M max and $71.55M total. The guarantee is $58.1M. He’ll be 29 years old entering the last year of his deal with the potential for another massive one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2022

After coming up just short in the 2022 NFC championship game to the Los Angeles Rams, Samuel made it apparent that he wanted to move on from San Francisco during the off-season. Samuel even told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that he requested a trade from the 49ers back in April. (RELATED: NFL Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan Of Washington Commanders Retires)

Samuel was selected for his first NFL Pro Bowl game in the 2021–2022 after a dominant year as a wide receiver and running back. He led the National Football League with an average of 18.2 yards per catch, according to Pro Football Talk. He is arguably the best playmaker in all of professional football.

It should be interesting to watch Samuel operate the 49ers’ offense alongside newcomer quarterback Trey Lance in the upcoming NFL campaign, as San Francisco seeks to capture their first Super Bowl title since the 1994–1995 season.