NYT Refused To Run Op-Ed From Sen. Tim Scott Without Checking First With Schumer, Bari Weiss Says

The New York Times (NYT) refused to run an op-ed from Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott in 2020 without Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer’s approval, former editor Bari Weiss claimed Wednesday.

Scott reportedly submitted an op-ed promoting police reform legislation that he introduced in June 2020, but NYT leadership buried it, Weiss told the senator during his Wednesday appearance on her podcast, “Honestly With Bari Weiss.” A former editor for the NYT’s opinion section, Weiss resigned from newspaper in July 2020, alleging that she was subject to “unlawful discrimination” and workplace bullying over her political views.

She stepped down just one month after Editorial Page editor James Bennet resigned in the wake of a staff revolt focused on his decision to publish an op-ed by Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton.

“There was a discussion about the piece and whether or not we should run it. And one colleague, a more senior colleague, said to a more junior colleague who was pushing for the piece, ‘Do you think the Republicans really care about minority rights?'” Weiss claimed.

“And the more junior colleagues said, ‘I think Tim Scott cares about minority rights.’ And then, and here’s the pretty shocking part, the more senior colleague said, ‘Let’s check with Senator Schumer before we run it,’” she continued.