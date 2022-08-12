‘They Should Release That Affidavit’: Law Professor Slams DOJ After Seizure Of Documents

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley called on the Justice Department to release the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant that prompted the raid on Mar-a-Lago during a Friday appearance on Fox News.

“If the attorney general truly believes the Justice Department will speak through its filings and allow these filings to speak for themselves, they should release that affidavit,” Turley told “America Reports” hosts Sandra Smith and Mike Emanuel. (RELATED: ‘Think About What They Could Do To You’: Lara Trump Issues Dire Warning To American Public After Mar-a-Lago Raid)

WATCH:

The FBI executed the search warrant at the Florida estate owned by former President Donald Trump Monday, seizing 11 sets of classified documents along with other materials. Republicans criticized the raid, vowing an investigation into the Justice Department.