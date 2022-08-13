Budget Office Warns Biden Will ‘Supercharge’ IRS To Audit Low Income and Middle Class Families

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that low-income and middle-class Americans will raise billions in additional tax revenue under the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, according to a press release by Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee.

The CBO investigation into the financial impact of Republican Idaho Sen. Michael Crapo’s failed amendment found that if it were to have passed, the Inflation Reduction Act would have lost at least $20 billion in revenue, according to the report.

“CBO has not completed a point estimate of this amendment but the preliminary assessment indicates that amendment 5404 would reduce the ‘non-scorable’ revenues resulting from the provisions of section 10301 by at least $20 billion over the FY2022-FY2031 period,” the CBO stated, according to Ways and Means GOP.

Crapo’s S.Amdt. 5404 sought to “protect low-and middle-income earning American taxpayers” from the historical growth expected from the influx of funding to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from the Inflation Reduction Act, according to the amendment’s statement of purpose. (RELATED: House Sends $740 Billion Green Energy, Healthcare Package To Biden’s Desk)