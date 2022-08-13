US Consulate Issues Shelter-In-Place Order As Cartel Battles Ravage Northern Mexico

U.S. government employees in Tijuana, Mexico, and other locations in Baja California were told to shelter in place amid rising violence and property crime, the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana tweeted Friday.

1/2 The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate. U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/oghBX1P7qX — U.S. Consulate Tijuana (@ConsuladoUSATJ) August 13, 2022

There have been 19 reports of vehicles set ablaze in five cities in northern Mexico: Mexicali, Ensenada, Tecate, Rosarito, and Tijuana, according to NBC San Diego.

Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, governor of Baja California, spoke out against the crimes breaking out in northern Mexico.

“We will apply all the strength of our government so that there is peace and we find those responsible for these attacks,” the governor tweeted.