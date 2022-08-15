‘Scowled The Whole Time’: Rep. Adam Kinzinger Rips CNN’s Jim Acosta Over Interview With Andrew Yang

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger accused CNN anchor Jim Acosta Monday of being “disrespectful” toward former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Acosta appeared to get testy with Yang in a Sunday interview about the former candidate’s newly-formed political party, the Forward Party. The CNN anchor told Yang his party needs to have “policy positions,” then accused him of being part of a “fill-in-the-blank party.”

Kinzinger criticized Acosta for his approach toward Yang and his political party.

“I watched @Acosta interview Andrew Yang and I’ve gotta say, was one of the more disrespectful interviews I have seen,” Kinzinger said. “Acosta gave him no chance to answer, scowled the whole time, and wasn’t listening. Our system is failing, maybe hear the guy out?”

