Garland Is A ‘Lamb’ About To Be ‘Slaughtered’ By Trump, John Bolton Says

Attorney General Merrick Garland is a “lamb” about to be “slaughtered” by former President Donald Trump, former National Security Adviser John Bolton said Tuesday on CNN.

CNN’s “New Day” host John Berman asked Bolton to comment on the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) objection to releasing the search warrant affidavit. Bolton said Garland is “being overwhelmed” politically but that his legal reasoning seems legit.

“I think it says there are very significant problems here for President Trump and many of his advisers, post-presidency,” Bolton said. “But I think we’ve got to distinguish between the legal battle that’s going on and the political battle. I think the Justice Department position sounds perfectly reasonable on the legal battle.”

Bolton, however, said when it comes to the political side of things, Garland is being “overwhelmed.”

“If we were in a Colosseum with two gladiators, one of them Donald Trump, the other Merrick Garland, we’d be about to witness the slaughter of the lambs. The Justice Department understandably wants to follow its normal procedures. It’s facing an adversary who couldn’t care less about the normal procedures.”