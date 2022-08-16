Little League Player In Coma After Falling Off Bunk Bed in PA

Easton Oliverson, a Little League World Series (LLWS) player, is fighting for his life in the hospital after falling out of a bunk bed and suffering a serious head injury in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The 12-year-old was asleep in a bunk bed at a Williamsport venue dormitory Sunday night when he suddenly fell from the top bunk and hit his head, according to TMZ. The young athlete was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was put into an induced coma.
Oliverson’s uncle, Spencer Beck, confirmed that the boy sustained a fractured skull, according to TMZ. “He’s a really good kid, very loving,” Beck said. “Full of smiles. Just a fun, fun kid — so we’re all praying for him.”
Oliverson’s family reported Tuesday that the boy’s condition is improving, and they are hoping and praying for a full recovery. “Just 36 hours ago, Easton was 30 minutes from passing away,” the family said, according to TMZ. “Now 36 hours later, he has a team of Trauma 1 doctors who are in absolute awe of his tremendous progress.”
“One of his doctors said that everything they have hoped Easton to be able to do in the last 12 hours, he has done and more,” the family said, according to TMZ.
The young athlete, who pitches and plays outfield, was excitedly preparing for his team’s first-ever LLWS appearance at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania later this month, according to TMZ.
Oliverson’s teammates from the Snow Canyon Little League have demonstrated an outpouring of love and support for the star athlete, and plan to move forward with the competition in his honor. “At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery,” they said in a statement, according to TMZ. (RELATED: A Scary Moment Turns Into A Display Of Exceptional Sportsmanship For This Little League Team)
“Little League International will continue to use all available resources, including those provided by UPMC in North Central Pa., through the Player Wellness Center, to support the player, his family, and his coaches and teammates, as we navigate this unfortunate situation,” the team said.
Oliverson’s father is a coach on the squad and expressed states that he wants his team to continue with the baseball competition.
“While our hearts are heavy, we are committed as a team to have an opportunity to take part in something that is only dreamt about by others,” they said, according to TMZ.