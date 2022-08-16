Little League Player In Coma After Falling Off Bunk Bed in PA

Easton Oliverson, a Little League World Series (LLWS) player, is fighting for his life in the hospital after falling out of a bunk bed and suffering a serious head injury in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The 12-year-old was asleep in a bunk bed at a Williamsport venue dormitory Sunday night when he suddenly fell from the top bunk and hit his head, according to TMZ. The young athlete was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was put into an induced coma.

Oliverson’s uncle, Spencer Beck, confirmed that the boy sustained a fractured skull, according to TMZ. “He’s a really good kid, very loving,” Beck said. “Full of smiles. Just a fun, fun kid — so we’re all praying for him.”

Spoke to the family of Easton Oliverson who sustained critical injuries after falling from a bunkbed late last night in Williamsport, PA. The team from Santa Clara is representing Utah for the very first time in the 75 year history of the #LLWS. pic.twitter.com/bf4OWPY943 — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) August 15, 2022

Oliverson’s family reported Tuesday that the boy’s condition is improving, and they are hoping and praying for a full recovery. “Just 36 hours ago, Easton was 30 minutes from passing away,” the family said, according to TMZ. “Now 36 hours later, he has a team of Trauma 1 doctors who are in absolute awe of his tremendous progress.”