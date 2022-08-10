A Scary Moment Turns Into A Display Of Exceptional Sportsmanship For This Little League Team

A terrifying on-field injury turned into a genuine display of sportsmanship at the 2022 Little League World Series in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded when Oklahoma hitter Isaiah Jarvis stepped up to the plate but was unexpectedly hit in the head by a hard pitch. Kaiden Shelton of Texas East was visibly shaken when he realized he had struck Jarvis with the full force of the ball. The pitch seemed to hit Jarvis in the earflap with such impact that it knocked off his helmet and sent it tumbling to the ground. Moments later, Jarvis and Shelton shared an emotional embrace demonstrating exceptional sportsmanship and forgiveness that was viewed over 17 million times online.

The impact of the ball was evident when Jarvis keeled over in pain after being hit. Reeling from the injury, he still managed to take first base before calling a timeout and making his way across the field to comfort Shelton, reassure him he was ok, and indicate he was not harboring any ill feelings. (RELATED: MLB Reporter Hospitalized After Being Hit In The Head By 95 MPH Line Drive)

“Hey, you’re doing just great” Oklahoma little leaguer gets hit in the head and then comforts the pitcher who is shaken up afterward pic.twitter.com/hYYLiy511K — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 9, 2022



As he walked over, the camera panned and captured the display of sheer emotion as Shelton stood wiping his eyes in regret for what had transpired. The crowd cheered as Jarvis gave Shelton a hug and leaned in to speak to him. The specifics of what he said were inaudible in the video, but moments later, a number of Shelton’s teammates moved forward to join the pair in a show of support and encouragement.

Fans have been touched by what is quite possibly the purest form of admirable sportsmanlike conduct seen in a long time, and the video continues to gain worldwide views.