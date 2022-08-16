EXCLUSIVE: Santorum: Mar-A-Lago Raid Is Another Reason For A Convention Of States

Former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum listed the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago as “another example” why the Convention of States Project (COS) is “so important,” because it will let states propose and vote on their own constitutional amendments that limit the powers of the federal government and their agencies, in an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

COS calls for states to propose amendments they claim will give people greater say over their own rights than the federal government.

Santorum said the raid will “become the norm if we don’t do something to take power out of Washington and place the checks and balances that we need to restore federalism and freedom in our country.”

Only 15 more states are needed to demand a convention that will allow all states to propose and vote on their own amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Santorum, a senior advisor of the Convention of States Project (COS), told the DCNF the FBI’s Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago is one reason why COS is “so important” so states can limit the powers of the federal government and “restore freedom back to the American public.” (RELATED: ‘No Real Legal Argument’: Here’s What The Liberal Justices’ Abortion Opinion Means For The Future Of The Constitution)

The FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into classified White House documents he allegedly took when he transferred out of office.

“What (the raid) indicates is the fact that the left is so focused on accumulating power and dictating to the American pubic how we should live our lives under their woke philosophy,” Santorum said. “This is going to become the norm if we don’t do something to take power out of Washington and place the checks and balances that we need to restore federalism and freedom in our country.”

Santorum’s solution is a convention of states, which he calls an “emergency provision of the constitution that if Washington got out of control, those outside of power in Washington could restore freedom back to the American public.”