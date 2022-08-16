Top Biden Adviser’s Consulting Clients Stand To Benefit From New Gov’t Spending

A financial disclosure shows White House Senior adviser Anita Dunn has consulted for companies and trade organizations that have benefited or could benefit from federal funding.

Dunn has consulted in the past two years for the likes of Pfizer, AT&T, Micron and others.

“It’s disturbing that someone with so many potential conflicts is able to play such a prominent role in the administration,” said Michael Chamberlain, director of the ethics watchdog Protect the Public’s Trust.

White House Senior adviser Anita Dunn has consulted for companies and trade groups that have benefited or stand to benefit from federal funding and is being forced to recuse herself from matters involving them, according to a financial disclosure.

Dunn has consulted through the public affairs firm SKDK during the past two years for the likes of Pfizer, AT&T, Micron and the American Clean Power Association, according to a filing reported on by CNBC Friday. Dunn, who founded the SKDK in 2004, is recused from working on issues related to past clients, a spokesman for the White House told the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden Admin Sued For Keeping Top Officials’ Ethics Waivers A Secret)

“Both White House ethics officials and OGE reviewed and certified Ms. Dunn’s financial disclosure report (OGE Form 278), and, as is customary for all new employees, she has received rigorous counseling regarding her recusal obligations,” said White House spokesman Chris Meagher. “In addition to statutory/regulatory requirements, she is recused under the Ethics Pledge from participating in any particular matters involving SKDK and any clients that she worked for in the previous two years.”

One of Dunn’s clients, Pfizer, inked a $3.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine deal with the Biden administration in June to deliver 105 million doses this Fall. The company, along with others, has been at the forefront of the vaccine rollout effort during the Trump and Biden administrations.

Dunn also had AT&T as a client. The company notably spent thousands lobbying for Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure package, filings show, which President Joe Biden signed in November 2021, and delivered $65 billion for domestic broadband.