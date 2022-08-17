‘Leave The Energy For The People’: China Begins Rationing Energy Supplies Amid Severe Drought

China imposed sweeping power cuts to households and factories in Sichuan province, including those belonging to major electronics companies where drought conditions have strained the region’s hydropower-based energy production capacity.

Water levels at hydropower reservoirs that supply the province of 94 million people have fallen by as much as 50% in August as China faces its largest heatwave since 1961, the AP reported, citing data from the Sichuan Provincial Department of Economics and Information Technology. After the provincial government ordered solar panel, cement, electronics and fertilizer factories to reduce power consumption, many shut down or reduced operations.

“Leave power for the people,” an Aug. 16 order from the provincial government said, according to the AP.

Factories belonging to Apple suppliers Foxconn and Intel will be affected by the power rationing, CNN reported. Prices for lithium, a critical component in electric car batteries, may also rise as cuts hit the lithium mines that are concentrated in Sichuan.

Solar equipment manufacturer Tongwei Solar Co. Ltd. said the "power cut and production shutdown have not had much impact," AP reported, citing Chinese-language business news outlet East Money.