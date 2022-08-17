NATO Ally Forges Ahead With Russian Weapons Deal, US Does Nothing

Turkey is allegedly forging ahead with a second purchase of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, but the Biden administration’s response has been muted after the U.S. previously penalized the NATO ally for the first delivery in 2017.

Turkey, a member of the NATO defense alliance, said that talks for the upcoming S-400 delivery corresponded to an existing contract with Russia that contained two delivery regiments, the first of which resulted in U.S. sanctions levied on Turkish defense industry leaders and the country’s expulsion from the U.S.’ F-35 fighter jet program, Reuters reported. The State Department Tuesday urged countries to refrain from transactions with the Russian defense industry but did not provide details on what kind of response Turkey’s scheduled purchase of advanced Russian weapons systems would receive from the U.S.

“Our position on Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 is well known,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“But the point we have consistently made across the board is that Russia’s brutal and unjustified war against Ukraine makes it vital … that all countries avoid transactions with Russia’s defense sector. It puts them at risk of sanctions,” Price added.

The apparent arms transfer comes as the U.S. received a Turkish delegation to discuss the NATO member’s potential purchase of F-16 fighter jets, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation, that has likewise elicited condemnation from U.S. lawmakers. (RELATED: China To Send Troops To Russia For Joint Military Exercise)