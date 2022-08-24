‘POTUS Can Do Better’: Liberals Don’t Think Biden Went Far Enough On Canceling Student Debt

Liberals and Democrats had mixed reactions to President Joe Biden announcing that some Americans would have up to $20,000 in student debt forgiven, with some slamming the plan for not going far enough.

“@POTUS just cancelled $10,000 in student loan debt. And $20,000 for Pell Grant students,” Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California posted on Twitter. “That’s a huge accomplishment. Still, I’d love to see him do more. Canceling $50,000 for all would fire up our economy and keep doors of higher education open to all. Let’s get this done!” (RELATED: Republicans Rip Biden’s Student Loan ‘Bailout For The Wealthy’)

Democratic Rep. Nina Turner of Ohio was less enthusiastic about Biden’s proposal, which forgives up to $10,000 in debt for those earning $125,000 or less and up to $20,000 of debt for Pell Grant recipients.

“PPP loans canceled: $700B,” she tweeted. “Student debt canceled: $200B. @POTUS can do better.”

PPP loans canceled: $700B

“If SoFI, a student loan refinancing company, could give its CEO a 92% raise last year paying him a grand total of $103 million in compensation and spend $625 million to put its name on the LA Rams football stadium, you know what President Biden can do?” Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent socialist, tweeted. “Cancel all student debt.”

“If we can cancel over $748,000,000,000 in PPP loans, there’s no reason why Biden can’t cancel student debt,” progressive nonprofit Public Citizen posted on Twitter.

Not all Democrats were critical of the decision.

“President @JoeBiden just canceled student debt,” Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts posted on Twitter. “To every organizer who fought so hard, this victory is yours. This is going to change and save lives.”

“Good news for thousands of my former students,” legal scholar Laurence Tribe tweeted. “I’m grateful on their behalf, Mr. President.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

