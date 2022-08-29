Republican Strategist Susan Del Percio Blasts Lindsey Graham For Riot Warning

A Republican strategist criticized Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Monday for warning about riots breaking out if authorities arrest former President Donald Trump.

Graham stated on Sunday that riots could erupt if Trump is prosecuted regarding the mishandling of classified documents. Republican strategist Susan Del Percio said the senator’s warning will help Democrats in the midterm elections.

“All I can think of is someone must’ve dropped Lindsey Graham on his head this weekend because there is no way this is acceptable discussion for any U.S. senator. But let me just add to that. Even if you want to look through the political lens, this is horrible for the Republican Party,” she said. “The Democrats only need to persuade 15%-20% of Independents and Republicans to even gain seats in the House or the Senate, rather, and this is only going to help them.”

Graham said the FBI’s alleged political double standard in their treatment of Trump and Hunter Biden’s laptop will lead to violence and upheaval.

“Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him. There is a double standard when it comes to Trump,” Graham said in a Fox News interview. “And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street. If they tried to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, there literally will be riots in the street. I worry about the country.”

The FBI retrieved 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago after the raid in early August. Four sets of material were labeled top secret documents, three sets secret and three more of confidential documents. The FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) opened an investigation after Trump handed over 15 boxes of documents to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) in January. (RELATED: Trump Responds After DOJ Unseals Affidavit Related To Mar-A-Lago Raid)

The DOJ released a heavily redacted affidavit Friday that revealed 14 out of the 15 boxes had classification markings. These boxes contained 184 documents – 25 of the documents had “top secret” markings, 92 were labeled “secret” and 67 had a “confidential” warning.

The former president and some Republicans have accused the raid of being politically motivated. Trump initially accused the FBI of practicing “prosecutorial misconduct” and an attempt to prevent his re-election.