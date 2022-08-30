FBI Employee Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Multiple Children

Authorities arrested an FBI employee from Utah Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing five children, local news outlets reported.

Robert Alexander Smith, 65, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, four class-A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child and two class-B misdemeanor counts of lewdness, Fox 13 News Utah reported. He was booked in the Tooele County Jail without bail.

In June, a girl filed a complaint reporting that Smith touched her sexually multiple times and forced her to touch him in inappropriate places in 2020, KSL TV reported. She said she was 6 or 7 years old at the time.

Four other girls who ranged in the pre-teen to teenage years reported his alleged abuse and became emotional or started crying while disclosing the incidents, Fox 13 News Utah reported.

All of the girls alleged that he touched them inappropriately, with some reporting that he touched their genitals, KSL TV reported. Three girls said he touched them under their clothing, while two were allegedly forced to touch him. (RELATED: Transgender Former Cop Arrested After Allegedly Befriending, Sexually Abusing Children)

“Mr. Smith occupied a position of special trust as it pertains to the victims in this case,” an affidavit of probably cause read. “He was described as a caregiver and was said to have authority over the girls.”

Documents stated the alleged abuse occurred at his home in Stansbury Park, according to Fox 13 News Utah.

The FBI said they are aware of the arrest and take these sorts of allegations “very seriously,” KSL reported.

“We are aware of the arrest of an FBI employee. The FBI takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. As such, the incident has been referred to the FBI’s Internal Affairs Section. We cannot comment further on an ongoing personnel matter.”