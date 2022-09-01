Democrat Rep Lets Slip What The Inflation Reduction Act Was Really All About

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia said that the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August was more an environmental bill than one addressing inflation.

“The Inflation Reduction Act — that might be the name, but it’s a huge environmental bill that includes a lot of things, such as the tax credits necessary to make these kind of developments,” Luria said while at an Aug. 24 event with the BlueGreen Alliance. (RELATED: ‘Marketing Device’: CNN’s WH Correspondent Says Inflation Reduction Act’s Name Was Meant To Trick Manchin Into Voting Yes)

WATCH:

“It was great being with local labor, environmental, and community leaders today in Chesapeake to highlight the investments being made in the offshore wind industry and workforce in Coastal Virginia,” Luria posted on Twitter.

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Aug. 16. The legislation is loaded with green energy provisions, including a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles, and expanded the Environmental Protection Agency’s control over the energy industry in response to a Supreme Court ruling.

The legislation also increased the budget for the Internal Revenue Service by $80 billion, allowing the tax agency to hire another 87,000 agents.

Luria did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

