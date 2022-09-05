Porn Star Claims ‘Boy Meets World’ Producers Made Her Try On Lingerie During Audition

Former “Boy Meets World” star Maitland Ward claimed in her new book that producers of the show asked her to try on lingerie in their office.

Ward was awarded a book deal with Simon & Schuster in 2022 for her memoir, which details her transition from Hollywood to the porn industry. In an excerpt released Monday by the New York Post, Maitland described how she was asked to try on lingerie for the producers of show “Boy Meets World” on more than one occasion.

“An assistant would gather me from my dressing room and take me upstairs where I’d be provided with a series of options, some playful and girlish, some so provocative I knew that Disney would never approve them, but still I would try them on,” Maitland writes in the excerpt.

“I’d strip down behind a curtain so thin I’m sure they could see the silhouette of my naked form. As I changed, I could hear the group of them — mostly men — making small talk and laughing as an audience would before a show. When I stepped out, I was directed to stand in the center while they’d make their judgments on whether it showed too much or not nearly enough to get the boys excited,” she continued. Ward was 21 years old when she began appearing on “Boy Meets World.” (RELATED: REPORT: Porn Star Found Dead In Las Vegas Home)

The show’s creator, Michael Jacobs, reportedly told Ward that “you’re like a daughter to me,” and shook his head with a laugh of embarrassment before she was directed to try on something else, according to the excerpt.

“Wearing no clothes on your own terms is a lot different from being naked for someone else,” Ward writes in the forthcoming memoir, which explores her transition from mainstream film and television acting to pornography. The book is due out Sept. 6.