Jennifer Lawrence Calls GOP Senate Candidate A ‘Rich Tw*t’

Actress Jennifer Lawrence called Republican Ohio Senate candidate and best selling author J.D. Vance a “rich tw*t” in her Vogue October cover interview released Tuesday.

Lawrence’s comments were made at an “intimate spa” in the upscale California neighborhood in Santa Monica, where she riled against people like Vance and Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell and their influence on the American lived experience, according to Vogue. “We have to live in the future that they’re creating. These people are f*cking old. They’re a hundred. McConnell was alive and well and thriving when schools were segregated,” Lawrence said to the Vogue interviewer.

Jennifer Lawrence says a riff with her Republican family was reignited over Roe v. Wade. She also has nightmares about Tucker Carlson. “I don’t want to disparage my family, but…How could you raise a daughter and believe she doesn’t deserve equality?” https://t.co/FAgIxxaObc — Variety (@Variety) September 6, 2022

The actress was evidently appalled that Vance was running for the Ohio Senate seat, saying that the “Hillbilly Elegy” author was, “not a hillbilly if he wrote a huge book. Rich tw*t. I mean, I’m a rich tw*t, but I’m not running for office pretending that I’m not.”

Even though Lawrence is not running for office, she’s apparently spent much time contacting her family in Kentucky and “perhaps all women in all red states” to try and sway their vote. “She was convinced that the way many people vote, or don’t vote at all, has nothing to do with what they actually believe,” the author commented on Lawrence’s behavior. (RELATED: Is Tucker Carlson Trolling Or Is He Flirting With A Run At The White House?)

Lawrence also claimed she has “recurring nightmares” about Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. She even went so far as to admit that she’s talked to her therapist about Tucker and the 2016 Presidential election, the first in which she didn’t vote Republican.