Justin Bieber Indefinitely Postpones World Tour Citing Mental And Physical Health Reasons

Justin Bieber indefinitely suspended his Justice World Tour on Tuesday, citing both physical and mental health reasons for pulling the plug on his scheduled shows.

The singer has been on tour since March but still had 70 shows left on this tour, according to TMZ. Bieber intended to see his tour through to its scheduled end in March 2023, but all upcoming shows have now been suspended.

Bieber’s performance in Brazil proved to be an eye-opening experience for the star. “After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I need to make my health the priority right now,” Bieber wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram story, according to TMZ.

Justin Bieber is pulling the plug on his world tour … saying he has to make his health a priority. https://t.co/RwGka9FBlu — TMZ (@TMZ) September 6, 2022

A source close to Bieber reports that he has been struggling with his mental health for a few years, and this has recently taken a toll on the 28-year-old star, according to TMZ. His physical health has also suffered in recent weeks. (RELATED: ‘I Am Suffering Complex Mental Health Issues’: Ezra Miller Seeks Treatment After Bizarre Behavior, Legal Troubles)

Bieber shocked his fans in June when he revealed he was suffering partial facial paralysis after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, according to CTV News. The syndrome is “caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox,” and can linger in nerves even after the virus has cleared up, according to The Mayo Clinic. It may also reactivate many years later and can affect facial nerves.

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates to Make His Health the ‘Priority Right Now’ pic.twitter.com/jGISUn30mU — People (@people) September 6, 2022

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” Bieber said in the statement.

Bieber’s mental and physical health could see an upswing resulting in a triumphant return to the stage however, for now, his tour remains suspended, according to TMZ.