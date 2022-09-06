Media

It’s Apparently Triggering People That Politico’s New Owner Once Said People Should ‘Pray’ Trump Wins In 2020

Springer Award Goes To BioNTech Founders Özlem Türeci And Ugur Sahin

Left-leaning Twitter personalities have rushed to voice their outrage towards Mathias Döpfner, the German CEO of Axel Springer, Politico’s parent company, after emails leaked by The Washington Post showed his support for former President Donald Trump.

National correspondent for The Young Turks, Matthew Sheffield, referred to Döpfner as “the new, far-right owner of Politico,” and asked “How soon until his dishonesty and extreme views filter into Politico’s journalism?”

Keith Olberman chimed in tweeting, “You not only worked for a ‘neutral’ owner who prays for Trump but when confronted with the email confirming it says ‘That doesn’t exist.'”

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali also chimed in, calling Döpfner’s ownership of Politico “a right-wing takeover” of mainstream outlets, claiming Politico is as guilty as CNN and CBS in the “normalization of fascism.” (RELATED: YouTuber Goes Mega-Viral Calling Out CNN For Stealing His Work)

Döpfner came under fire after The Washington Post revealed emails he sent his closest executives weeks before the 2020 election. “Do we all want to get together for an hour in the morning on November 3 and pray that Donald Trump will again become President of the United States of America?” he wrote in the email, according to The Washington Post.

The CEO also added praise for the former President’s accomplishments, including tax reforms, his stance against Russia and China, and his push for NATO to contribute more, the outlet noted. “No American administration in the last 50 years has done more,” he wrote.

After initially denying the email existed, Döpfner said he intended his statements to be read as “an ironic, provocative statement in the circle of people that hate Donald Trump,” according to The Washington Post.