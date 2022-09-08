Elected Officials Offer Condolences After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Elected officials from across the political spectrum offered condolences to the royal family and the United Kingdom following the Thursday death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96.

The longest-reigning monarch in British history, and the second-longest-reigning monarch in European history, Elizabeth II met the 13 out of the 14 most recent U.S. presidents, starting with Harry Truman. She notably broke with tradition when she ordered “The Star Spangled Banner” played in front of Buckingham Palace in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

As news of her passing broke, American politicians hailed Elizabeth as a great friend of the U.S. and an important world leader.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement.

Biden ordered flags on federal property be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Elizabeth’s burial. The House of Representatives will adjourn early Tuesday out of respect for the late queen. (RELATED: BBC One Suspends All Programming Until 6 P.M. Following Reports Of The Queen’s Health)

“Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom. On behalf of the United States Congress, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Royal Family during this sad time,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Personally, it was an honor to be on the Floor of the House during her historic address to the Congress in 1991 and to welcome her as Speaker on her important visit to the United States in 2007, which deepened the special relationship between our nations. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 8, 2022

“The decades of Her Majesty’s reign saw an intense deepening of the special relationship and close bond between the United States and the United Kingdom. The Queen who met sitting President Harry S. Truman as a 25-year-old princess and met a dozen more of our Presidents during her reign presided over an historic strengthening of our nations’ alliance that has changed the course of world history for the better,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell added.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II represented what it means to lead with conviction, selflessness, and faith in God and in her people. She led her people with grace, showing what servant-leadership means in principle and in practice. I join the world in mourning her loss,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted.

King Charles III, 73, immediately acceded to the throne following the death of his mother, although his coronation may not be scheduled immediately.