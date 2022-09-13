Former Trump, Stefanik Staffer Karoline Leavitt Wins New Hampshire House Primary

Former White House communications staffer Karoline Leavitt won a hard-fought primary in New Hampshire’s First District on Tuesday for the right to take on one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the House of Representatives.

With 46% of votes counted, Leavitt received 33% support, while her chief opponent Matt Mowers garnered 26%. Mowers was the nominee in the district in 2020, losing to Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas by five points.

Several elections analysts called the race before 11pm Eastern time. (RELATED: ‘Biden And Pelosi Are Destroying Our Future’: Meet Some Of The Youngest Republicans Running For Congress)

I’ve seen enough: pro-MAGA Karoline Leavitt (R), 24, wins the GOP primary in #NH01, defeating 2020 nominee Matt Mowers (R) and others. That’s probably good news for Rep. Chris Pappas (D), but for now #NH01 (PVI EVEN) is staying in Toss Up at @CookPolitical. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 14, 2022

Leavitt served as Deputy Press Secretary in the Trump administration before working as communications director for Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. She declared for the race in July at age 23, and would be the youngest woman elected to Congress in history if she wins in November. Leavitt garnered endorsements from Stefanik, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Mowers worked in as advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Trump administration, and boasted endorsements from Pompeo and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. He also served as Chief of Staff to Dr. Deborah Birx when she led the Trump administration’s HIV/AIDS relief plan. Leavitt criticized Mowers’ work for Birx on the campaign trail, noting her support for COVID-19 lockdowns.

Throughout the race, Leavitt and Mowers argued over who is the true heir to Trumpism. Mowers highlighted his 2020 endorsement from the former president, while Leavitt has repeatedly claimed that the 2o20 election was stolen and promised to impeach President Joe Biden.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy supported Mowers in the race, and the Congressional Leadership Fund spent more than $1.3 million on ads supporting him. Defending Main Street PAC also spent $1.2 million on ads opposing Leavitt, according to The New York Times.

Although Pappas defeated Mowers in 2020, redistricting ensured that the First District remains a toss-up. It swings one point towards the GOP, according to FiveThirtyEight.