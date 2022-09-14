Kelly Ripa Reveals She Blacked Out While Having Sex And Woke Up At A Hospital

Kelly Ripa leaked a sex story that will be featured in her upcoming memoir, where she revealed to fans that she blacked out in the middle of having sex with her husband in 1997 and woke up at a hospital.

“Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories” is scheduled to be released Sept. 27 but Ripa gave fans a sneak peek of some of the juiciest details to tease her latest project, according to People. Ripa says she was having sex one minute, and in the emergency room the next. She further revealed that her husband, Mark Consuelos, took the extra step to put some clothes on her before she was taken to the hospital. “He dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need,” she joked, according to Haute Living.

When Kelly came to in the hospital she realized her husband had “dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need” (via @toofab)https://t.co/smEH5YUEKA — TMZ (@TMZ) September 12, 2022

The incident occurred during Ripa’s first year of marriage to Consuelos and six months after she had given birth to their first child, according to the outlet. She added a humorous touch when she shared the wild story, but the reality of her health crisis was very troubling at the time. It was later determined that Ripa was suffering from two ovarian cysts which caused her to become unconscious during intercourse.

“Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted,” Ripa wrote in her memoir, according to Haute Living. “There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I’m flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst.” (RELATED: Children’s Hospital Promotes ‘Gender-Affirming’ Hysterectomies, Sex Change Surgeries)

Kelly Ripa’s spilling some serious 🫖🍵👀https://t.co/BtOMKj8cX7 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 10, 2022

Ripa said she remembered looking down at herself at one point while in the hospital, only to realize that Consuelos had dressed her in a 1980s French-cut leotard, oversized track pants and “f*ck me” Manolo Blahniks, according to Haute Living.

“It’s still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me,” Ripa said.

Ripa and Consuelos have been married for 26 years and share three children.