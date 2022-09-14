‘A Future Based On Freedom’: McCarthy Previews Plan To Crackdown On CRT, Fentanyl Crisis

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the House Minority Leader, previewed plans to crack down on fentanyl, critical race theory and prosecutors who don’t enforce the law during a Wednesday night Fox News appearance.

“You want to build a future based upon freedom. The one thing we learned in Virginia, so we have a parent’s bill of rights. What we are finding is that someone has to do research and get lucky to find out what is happening in these kids’ schools. That should not be the case,” McCarthy told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Every parent should be sent whatever is being taught in their kid’s school. There have through the website to see it, they should be able to have it be sent to them and they know it. What we’re also going to do is hold government accountable. Why did the DOJ go after parents when they started going to school board meetings to stop Critical Race Theory? The unions will not have it. We’re going to oversee the DOJ.” (RELATED: Hannity Lays Out What He Thinks Is Largest Issue For Midterms)

WATCH:

McCarthy referenced Merrick Garland’s October 2021 memo that targeted parents who protested the implementation of critical race theory in school curricula. Critical race theory holds that America is fundamentally racist and teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. It advocates for the pursuit of “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“We want to restore America where they are strong. We want to bring everyone together again,” McCarthy said. “The other thing we’re gonna do, we want a community that is safe. We are not going to defund the police, we’re going to add 200,000 new police officers. And the other thing that is happening here, these prosecutors that won’t uphold the law. We’re going to take a page out of Reagan, when he raised the [drinking] age to 21, we put supply billions of dollars in cop grants, we’re going to put a score to every prosecutor in the nation. Give a transparency of what they’re upholding or not, and they have to reach a score if they want to have the cop grant. I think the policies will change.”

McCarthy also intended to address the fentanyl crisis, comparing the death toll from overdoses to a commercial jet crashing every day. McCarthy also said that as Speaker of the House, he would create a committee to look into China policy.

“We are gonna win the majority, but not for the sake of the Republican Party, it’s for restoring America,” McCarthy said.

