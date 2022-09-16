Blake Lively Shocks Fans By Debuting A Baby Bump On The Red Carpet

Famous actress Blake Lively stunned fans by appearing on the red carpet with a baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City, Thursday.

Lively, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, had not made any prior announcements about her pregnancy, and had somehow managed to keep this secret from her 35.1 million followers for several months. It appears she even posted pre-pregnancy images to her social media account to keep her baby news quiet. An August 24 Instagram post of Lively in a bikini had no baby bump visible.

Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting her 4th child with Ryan Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/yx2EJQCg9N — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 15, 2022

A few select people were tipped off about Lively’s baby news before her appearance on the red carpet. Event attendees indicated that only a few photographers were permitted to take her photo that day. Lively told them in advance that this would be a “sensitive shoot,” according to TMZ. Lively told the photographers they’d know what she meant when she walked the carpet.

Lively did not indicate how far along she was when she made her pregnancy debut. (RELATED: One In Five Democrats Believe Men Can Get Pregnant: POLL)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

This is the star‘s fourth pregnancy. She and Reynolds, who were married in 2012, are parents to three children: 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez, and 2-year-old Betty.

Congratulations to the happy couple!