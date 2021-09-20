Entertainment

ROYAL BABY NEWS: Princess Beatrice And Husband Welcome First Child

Britain's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are seen in the grounds of the Royal Lodge after their wedding, in Windsor, Britain, in this official wedding photograph released by the Royal Communications on July 19, 2020. Benjamin Wheeler/Pool via REUTERS

Benjamin Wheeler/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced the birth of their first child together.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” the Royal Family captioned a post on Instagram Monday announcing the happy news. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Social Media With Handful Of Incredible Shots)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces,” the message added. “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.” (RELATED: New Royal Baby: Princess Eugenie Shares Life-Changing News)

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf,” the royal family’s statement concluded.

The palace announced in May that the daughter of Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew was expecting her first child after she and Mozzi tied the knot at a private ceremony in Windsor in July 2020.

For the ceremony, the princess wore a white satin puffed sleeve gown with a diamond pattern down the front she borrowed from the queen for her big day, E! News reported.

“Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen,” a tweet from the royal family read at the time. “The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947.”

Congratulations.