ROYAL BABY NEWS: Princess Beatrice And Husband Welcome First Child

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced the birth of their first child together.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” the Royal Family captioned a post on Instagram Monday announcing the happy news. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Social Media With Handful Of Incredible Shots)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces,” the message added. “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.” (RELATED: New Royal Baby: Princess Eugenie Shares Life-Changing News)

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf,” the royal family’s statement concluded.

The palace announced in May that the daughter of Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew was expecting her first child after she and Mozzi tied the knot at a private ceremony in Windsor in July 2020.

For the ceremony, the princess wore a white satin puffed sleeve gown with a diamond pattern down the front she borrowed from the queen for her big day, E! News reported.

Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #JustMarried #RoyalWedding The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. pic.twitter.com/1WMW1nUQ0q — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

“Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen,” a tweet from the royal family read at the time. “The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947.”

Congratulations.