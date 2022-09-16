SNL Announces First Non-Binary Cast Member

NBC’s Saturday Night Live announced Thursday that actor and comedian Molly Kearney will join the show’s cast this season, becoming the first “nonbinary” member of the show.

Kearney appeared in Amazon's "A League Of Their Own," a television series about the formation of women's baseball, in 2022, which NBC says, "hits a home run with queer viewers."

Along with Kearney, the show is adding three new members—Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

Welcome to the cast, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker! pic.twitter.com/wWm0VhGziw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 15, 2022

The announcement of the new cast members comes after three comedians left the show. Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari announced they would leave in September. In May, a number of iconic cast members announced their exit, including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.

Former SNL cast member David Spade commented on the exits in May, saying the show was a “f**king beating.”

“You know, it’s tough on the brains and it’s tough on the body, and it just a hard place to be,” Spade said.

The season premiere of SNL will air on NBC on October 1.