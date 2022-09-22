Ana De Armas Fears Her Nude Scenes In Movie ‘Blonde’ Will Go Megaviral

Ana de Armas plays the role of Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix movie “Blonde” and she’s already fearful that her nudes will go viral for all the wrong reasons.

The movie hasn’t even been released yet, but de Armas is anticipating nude photos and images of her in intimate positions are going to be making their rounds on the internet.

“I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting” de Armas said during an interview with Variety. “It’s upsetting just to think about it.”

Ana de Armas is set to star as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s #Blonde, which arrives on Netflix on Sept. 28. Read the full cover story here: https://t.co/AwYUgREPCz pic.twitter.com/HlA0Z0fTOz — Variety (@Variety) September 21, 2022

De Armas touched on scenes that make sense in the context of the movie, but when isolated, are simply clips of her nude body, according to Variety.

“I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context,” she said.

“I don’t think it gave me second thoughts; it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips,” de Armas told Variety. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Now Owns A Piece Of Marilyn Monroe’s Hair)

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’ https://t.co/RYoqfiG92y — Variety (@Variety) September 21, 2022

She did, however, film the scenes, and they were graphic. The movie is based on a book that has been widely criticized for its grotesque abortion scenes and raunchy sex scenes. Those scenes include the depiction of Marilyn Monroe’s character performing oral sex on former President John F. Kennedy, according to the Globe and Mail.

In essence, de Armas is concerned with how her image will be perceived by those who put focus on her sexually explicit scenes. But she doesn’t seem worried about the fact that she’s depicting Monroe in those sensitive moments, putting Monroe’s image in a position where she is being perceived in that very same manner, while Monroe isn’t here to defend herself.