Kim Kardashian Now Owns A Piece Of Marilyn Monroe’s Hair

Kim Kardashian is the proud new owner of a piece of Marilyn Monroe’s hair thanks to the representatives at “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!”

The reality TV star was gifted a silver circular box containing the hair while visiting the Ripley’s headquarters for her Met Gala dress fitting, as seen in a video posted Tuesday on Instagram by Ripley’s. The representative could be seen presenting Kardashian with the small box as he prepared her for what she was about to receive.

“Ok, this is either really cool or a little strange, but that’s who you’re doing business with,” he said, to which Kardashian gasped dramatically at the contents and asked what it was.

“That is Marilyn’s hair,” the representative explained. The video showed a seemingly very excited reaction from Kardashian as someone said, “You can clone her!”

Kardashian appeared Monday at the 2022 Met Gala in Monroe’s legendary “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown. She was the first person ever since Monroe to wear the dress, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Movie With Ana De Armas Officially Rated NC-17 For ‘Some Sexual Content’)

As she was gifted a lock of Monroe’s platinum hair at her dress fitting, Kardashian was full of giggles and proceeded to hug the representatives that presented it to her.

“Oh my god, I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo shit,” said Kardashian. “This is so special to me, thank you so much. This is so cool, so cool.”

“Wow, this is sleeping with me every night, sorry babe,” Kardashian added.

This is just one of several surprises Kardashian was treated to ahead of her Met Gala appearance wearing Monroe’s iconic dress. The team at Ripley’s revealed that they also filled her Met Gala dressing room with “a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia,” according to the Instagram post.

The famous dress worn by Monroe in 1962 is made of a combination of mesh and marquisette, and it features over 6,000 hand-sewn crystals, according to Daily Mail.